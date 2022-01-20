74.9 F
The Villages
Thursday, January 20, 2022
What will Jeffery Bogue do for the citizens of Sumter County?

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

In response to the article “Ambulance committee member files to run for Sumter County Commission”: 

If we elect Jeffrey Bogue to the Sumter County Commission, the critical question is what will Jeffrey Bogue do for the citizens of Sumter County?  Will he serve the interests of the citizens of Sumter County or special interest groups like The Villages, Inc.?  Will all the property taxpayers continue to be burdened with the cost of new and improved roads to support the expansion of The Villages?  We need to hear from Jeffrey.

His opponent in the August 2022 Republican Primary is Bill Bowles.  On April 21, 2021, Villages-News article, “Village of Fenney resident and sheriff’s employee prefile to run for Sumter Commission,” states, “But Bilardello and Bowles would certainly have reached a decision to run after consulting with The Villages Vice President for Community Gary Lester, the political fixer for the Morse family.”

John Kastura
Village of Belvedere

