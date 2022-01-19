Ambulance committee member files to run for Sumter County Commission

A member of the Ad Hoc Fire, EMS and Medical Transport Committee has filed paperwork indicating he will seek a seat on the Sumter County Commission.

Jeffrey Bogue of Bushnell is a former paramedic and current director of EMS/Critical Care Transport at Advent Health/Wesley Chapel. He was chosen in June to serve on the committee which spent the summer taking a hard look at the future of ambulance service in Sumter County.

This week, Bogue filed paperwork with the Sumter County Supervisor of Elections Office indicating he will run for the commission seat now held by Garry Breeden, who has given no indication as to whether he will run again. Also running in District 4 is Billy Bowles.

Bogue, 56, is a registered Republican.

Last week, Sumter County Commission candidate Andrew Bilardello, a resident of the Village of Fenney, announced he had collected all of the signatures needed to secure a spot on the ballot later this year.

However, the 2020 redistricting, which occurred this past December, placed Bilardello’s home outside of the existing boundary lines of District 2. Bilardello said that he fully intends to relocate and that he will move into a home within the new District 2 boundaries. The Sumter County Commission District 2 seat is held by Doug Gilpin, who had not indicated he will be running again.