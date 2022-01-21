58.9 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Friday, January 21, 2022
type here...

12 crashes in past two weeks in construction zone on U.S. Hwy. 27/441

By Staff Report

There have been 12 automobile crashes in the past two weeks in the construction zone in U.S. Hwy. 27/441 between Rolling Acres Road and Fennell Boulevard.

This is actually a “slight decrease” in the number of traffic crashes on the busy highway that is being widened, according to Lady Lake Police Chief Robert Tempesta.

He said motorists need to pay attention to posted signs and make proper decisions when traveling throughout the construction zone.

“The police department will continue to enforce traffic violations throughout the construction zone,” the chief said.

The construction contractor is currently preparing the roadway to re-open the southbound left turn lanes on Rolling Acres Road and Fennell Boulevard. The southbound bridge demolition work is nearing completion.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Letter about ‘How Democracy Really Dies’

A Village of Largo resident sounds off on a recent Letter to the Editor about the death of democracy.

Don’t miss Three Tenors Plus One at The Sharon

A Village of Rio Grande resident is encouraging Villagers to get their tickets for the Three Tenors plus One, which supports a great cause.

What will Jeffery Bogue do for the citizens of Sumter County?

A Village of Belvedere resident, in a Letter to the Editor, asks what a candidate for the Sumter County Commission will do for residents.

Biden in over his head

A Village of Mallory Square resident contends that President Biden’s press conference this week showed he’s in over his head. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Setting the record straight on snowbirds vs. renters

A Village of Belle Aire resident, responding to a previous Letter to the Editor, attempts to clarify the difference between snowbirds and renters.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos