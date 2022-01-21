12 crashes in past two weeks in construction zone on U.S. Hwy. 27/441

There have been 12 automobile crashes in the past two weeks in the construction zone in U.S. Hwy. 27/441 between Rolling Acres Road and Fennell Boulevard.

This is actually a “slight decrease” in the number of traffic crashes on the busy highway that is being widened, according to Lady Lake Police Chief Robert Tempesta.

He said motorists need to pay attention to posted signs and make proper decisions when traveling throughout the construction zone.

“The police department will continue to enforce traffic violations throughout the construction zone,” the chief said.

The construction contractor is currently preparing the roadway to re-open the southbound left turn lanes on Rolling Acres Road and Fennell Boulevard. The southbound bridge demolition work is nearing completion.