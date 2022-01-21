68.5 F
The Villages
Friday, January 21, 2022
Local waitress arrested after allegedly punching boyfriend in face over text message

By Meta Minton
A local waitress has been arrested after allegedly punching her boyfriend in the face over a text message.

Victoria Kokinos, 20, was arrested at about 7 a.m. Tuesday after officers responded to her residence at The Quarters Apartments, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

Her boyfriend told police that Kokinos saw “a text message on his phone that made her upset,” according to the report. He described the text message as a “misunderstanding.”

Kokinos, who stands 4 feet 11 inches tall, punched her boyfriend in the face “multiple times,” kicked him in the knee and pushed him down. He suffered multiple scratches on his arms and he had swelling around his left eye.

Kokinos, who listed herself as an employee at Darell’s Dog Gone Good Diner in Summerfield, admitted punching him in the face. The native New Yorker was arrested on a charge of domestic battery. She was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $1,000 bond.

