Friday, January 21, 2022
Woman nabbed with drug-dealing ledger claims she only sells to ‘friends’

By Meta Minton
Kimberly Sue Varnum
A woman nabbed with an alleged drug-dealing ledger told police she only sells to “friends.”

Kimberly Sue Varnum, 41, of Weirsdale, was a passenger in a gold Kia van that was pulled over at 12:16 a.m. Thursday at Dixie Avenue and Miller Boulevard in Fruitland Park. The van had a license plate that had been assigned to another vehicle. The driver claimed the van belonged to his father-in-law and he had “no idea” about the registration problem.

A K-9 unit was summoned to the scene and the dog alerted on the vehicle, signaling the likely presence of drugs, according to an arrest report from the Fruitland Park Police Department.

A search of the van turned up a blue duffel bag and a red backpack. The items contained fentanyl, methamphetamine, alprazolam, and syringes. Also found in the backpack was a notebook and several bills of U.S. currency. The notebook had a page which listed “debts” along with slang terms for drugs. Varnum told police she only sells to “friends.”

Varnum was arrested on multiple drug charges and booked at the Lake County Jail. Bond was set at $9,000.

