Frank A. Farinella passed away peacefully on Monday, January 3, 2022 from complications of Alzheimers. Frank was a loving husband, father, PopPop and great-grandfather. A funeral mass will be held on Saturday, January 22 at 8:30am at St Timothy’s Catholic Church. The mass will be followed by a reception at Tierra Del Sol at 806 San Marino Dr.,The Villages. Frank will be interred with full military honors at Bushnell National Cemetery at 10am on Monday, January 24. Arrival is required no later than 15 minutes prior to services.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the National Alzheimer’s Association. Full obituary at www.neptunesociety.com