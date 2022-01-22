49.1 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Saturday, January 22, 2022
type here...

Plight of SoZo Kids brought home to Puc Puggy DAR members

By Staff Report
Pastor Dave Houck speaks to the Puc Puggy Chapter about the children living in the Ocala National Forest.
Pastor Dave Houck speaks to the Puc Puggy Chapter about the children living in the Ocala National Forest.

Pastor Dave Houck spoke openly and honestly Thursday about the plight of the SoZo Kids of the Ocala National Forest to the Puc Puggy Chapter NSDAR at their monthly meeting at the Savannah Center.
“His words and pictures clearly demonstrated the poverty and starvation children face daily, which came as a shock to members accustomed to a Villages lifestyle,” said Christine Heaton of the Pucy Puggy Chapter.
After his presentation, Houck loaded his truck with many boxes and bags of food, school supplies and toys for his outreach program donated by Puc Puggy members.
During the business meeting which followed lunch, the chapter voted to sponsor two SoZo children for the remainder of Regent Linda Marcotte’s term.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Rumor has it that Rialto Theater will be converted to retail space

A Village of Country Club Hills writes that rumor has it that Rialto Theater will be converted to retail space. Read her Letter to the Editor.

How can you tell a renter from a snowbird?

A woman wintering in The Villages isn’t sure how others see her. Is she a renter or a snowbird?

Letter about ‘How Democracy Really Dies’

A Village of Largo resident sounds off on a recent Letter to the Editor about the death of democracy.

Don’t miss Three Tenors Plus One at The Sharon

A Village of Rio Grande resident is encouraging Villagers to get their tickets for the Three Tenors plus One, which supports a great cause.

What will Jeffery Bogue do for the citizens of Sumter County?

A Village of Belvedere resident, in a Letter to the Editor, asks what a candidate for the Sumter County Commission will do for residents.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos