Plight of SoZo Kids brought home to Puc Puggy DAR members

Pastor Dave Houck spoke openly and honestly Thursday about the plight of the SoZo Kids of the Ocala National Forest to the Puc Puggy Chapter NSDAR at their monthly meeting at the Savannah Center.

“His words and pictures clearly demonstrated the poverty and starvation children face daily, which came as a shock to members accustomed to a Villages lifestyle,” said Christine Heaton of the Pucy Puggy Chapter.

After his presentation, Houck loaded his truck with many boxes and bags of food, school supplies and toys for his outreach program donated by Puc Puggy members.

During the business meeting which followed lunch, the chapter voted to sponsor two SoZo children for the remainder of Regent Linda Marcotte’s term.