Golf retailer moves into former home of Villages Golf Cars at Colony Plaza

A new golf retailer has moved into the former home of The Villages Golf Cars at Colony Plaza

Custom golf club fitter Club Champion is taking over the retail space at 363 Colony Blvd. The store is open and accepting fitting appointments. This is Club Champion’s 10th location in Florida.

Last year, The Villages Golf Cars shifted its operations out of Colony Plaza when it opened a new location at Magnolia Plaza, south of State Road 44.

Club Champion fits, sells and builds custom golf clubs using brands like Callaway, TaylorMade, Ping, Titleist, Cobra, Fujikura, Golf Pride and many more.

The new studio features two indoor hitting bays with TrackMan launch monitors for analyzing performance, a SAM PuttLab system to find the perfect putter, and a build shop for repairing and assembling golf clubs by hand. The roughly 3,000 square foot space also includes a demo matrix to display the head and shaft options that make up their 50,000 hittable combinations.

“We are excited to bring the finest club fitting and building to The Villages and to expand our footprint in Florida,” said Nick Sherburne, founder of Club Champion. “Our only goal is to find the best combination of components to help customers lower their scores and better enjoy the game.”