51.2 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Sunday, January 23, 2022
type here...

Golf retailer moves into former home of Villages Golf Cars at Colony Plaza

By Staff Report

A new golf retailer has moved into the former home of The Villages Golf Cars at Colony Plaza

Custom golf club fitter Club Champion is taking over the retail space at 363 Colony Blvd. The store is open and accepting fitting appointments. This is Club Champion’s 10th location in Florida.

Last year, The Villages Golf Cars shifted its operations out of Colony Plaza when it opened a new location at Magnolia Plaza, south of State Road 44.

Club Champion is taking over the retail space at 363 Colony Blvd.
Club Champion is taking over the retail space at 363 Colony Blvd.

Club Champion fits, sells and builds custom golf clubs using brands like Callaway, TaylorMade, Ping, Titleist, Cobra, Fujikura, Golf Pride and many more.

The new studio features two indoor hitting bays with TrackMan launch monitors for analyzing performance, a SAM PuttLab system to find the perfect putter, and a build shop for repairing and assembling golf clubs by hand. The roughly 3,000 square foot space also includes a demo matrix to display the head and shaft options that make up their 50,000 hittable combinations.

“We are excited to bring the finest club fitting and building to The Villages and to expand our footprint in Florida,” said Nick Sherburne, founder of Club Champion. “Our only goal is to find the best combination of components to help customers lower their scores and better enjoy the game.”

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

LWV responds to editorial in The Villages Daily Sun

An official with the League of Women Voters responds to Sunday’s editorial in The Villages Daily Sun alleging a measure placed on the 2022 ballot will limit voting rights. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Harold Schwartz would find it unacceptable

A Del Webb Spruce Creek resident who has supported shops and restaurants in The Villages for 22 years, says founder Harold Schwartz would find shuttering the Rialto Theater “unacceptable.” Read his Letter to the Editor.

United States has no business taking on the Russians over Ukraine

A Village of Bonnybrook woman, in a Letter to the Editor, contends the United States has no business stepping to help Ukraine secures its borders against a potential Russian invasion.

Rumor has it that Rialto Theater will be converted to retail space

A Village of Country Club Hills writes that rumor has it that Rialto Theater will be converted to retail space. Read her Letter to the Editor.

How can you tell a renter from a snowbird?

A woman wintering in The Villages isn’t sure how others see her. Is she a renter or a snowbird?

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos