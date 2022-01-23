Harold Schwartz would find it unacceptable

To the Editor:

No, I don’t live in The Villages. However, I have supported all the merchants, restaurants, etc. for the past 22 years. I have also frequented the Rialto movie theater along with thousands of Village residents from the northern portion of The Villages. By shutting down the Rialto you would be denying those Village residents reasonable accessibility to a movie theater. I’m sure Harold Schwartz would find that unacceptable.

The Villages has an over abundance of retail shops. Why shut out the north end of the Villages, whose residents were and are the core of The Villages’ owners success?

Dave Matthews

Del Webb Spruce Creek