Man arrested in The Villages after allegedly pulling wad of hair from woman’s scalp

A man with a history of arrests was jailed after an alleged attack on a woman in The Villages.

Michael Joseph Dimaulo, 42, was jailed without bond Saturday after he was arrested on charges of battery by strangulation, false imprisonment and depriving use of 911 following an alleged attack on the woman at his home at 212 Montoya Drive in the Village of Rio Ponderosa.

A woman had suffered bruising on the neck and a wad of hair was pulled from her scalp, according to the arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. The wad of hair was recovered from a trash can. The woman was “crying and very nervous to talk,” when deputies arrived, the report said. The deputy noted the woman is 5 feet 2 inches tall while Dimaulo stands 6 feet tall and weighs 175 pounds.

Dimaulo is already on felony probation as a result of a 2019 drug arrest. The Philadelphia, Pa. native violated his probation May 3, 2021 by smoking crack cocaine, according to a document on file in Sumter County Court. Cocaine showed up in a urine sample, but Dimaulo admitted the drug use prior to providing the sample. Dimaulo’s admission prompted the probation officer to recommend leniency with regard to the violation. Dimaulo promised it would not happen again.

Dimaulo had been arrested in 2017 after he was spotted driving a non-Street Legal golf cart across U.S. Hwy. 27/441 in The Villages.