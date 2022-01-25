To the Editor:

I am writing in response to the League of Women Voters’ Letter to the Editor regarding the repeal of One Sumter.

Using analogies such as voting for other state representatives misses the point. We are a representative Republic form of government at the state and national levels, but the local government level has always been the most responsive due to direct voting. All five county commissioners have direct control over our day-to-day lives, and as long as it is practical for county residents to vote directly for all of those commissioners, I want to retain the ability to vote for each of them. Why do I want to sacrifice my ability to influence the majority in return for voting on a 20 percent minority? I’m well aware that The Villages represents a massive voting bloc in the county, but I fail to see why that demographic alone should cause me to give up my right to influence the county governance through the elective process. Reversing One Sumter is not about the Developer or politics. It’s about the most direct form of democracy there is, direct voting on that governance. Why should we give that up?

Carl Back

Village of Sunset Pointe