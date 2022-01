A 21-year-old Summerfield man was killed in a fiery crash after his sport utility vehicle hit a tree in Ocala.

The crash occurred at 7 a.m. Thursday when his vehicle was traveling south on Magnolia Avenue approaching the intersection with County Road 475A and hit the tree, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol.

The SUV was engulfed in flames when emergency personnel arrived on the scene.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene by Marion County Fire Rescue.