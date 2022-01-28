Lady Lake man arrested twice in one week on drug charges

A Lady Lake man has been arrested twice in a single week on drug charges.

Richard Lee Cooper Jr., 41, was riding as a passenger in a gray SUV pulling a trailer at about 6:30 p.m. Thursday on U.S. Hwy. 27 in Leesburg when the vehicle was pulled over because the trailer had only one functioning taillight and no visible tag, according to an arrest report from the Lake County Sheriff’s Office. Cooper’s girlfriend was driving the SUV.

Cooper was found to be in possession of about 30 syringes as well as methamphetamine. At the time, Cooper was free on $3,000 bond following a drug-related arrest on Jan. 22.

He was taken into custody on charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was booked without bond at the Lake County Jail.