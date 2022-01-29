Summerfield man’s distinctive neck tattoo leads to his arrest at Circle K

A Summerfield man wanted on a warrant was arrested at a Circle K thanks to a tattoo on his neck.

Marshall James Richards, 39, was riding in the back seat of a gold Volkswagen on Thursday when the vehicle was pulled over for having no visible working tag light, according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

Richards, who knew he was wanted on a warrant, claimed his name was “Shane Goodyear” and provided a false birth date. A deputy called up the information on his laptop computer and found that Richards did not match Goodyear’s driver’s license photo. When Richards got out of the car, the deputy noticed Richards’ distinctive star neck tattoo and recognized him from prior criminal activity. He was found to be in possession of syringes.

The deputy also discovered that Richards was wanted on a Marion County warrant charging him with grand theft. He is charged with stealing tools, including a nail gun, in November from a Summerfield man’s shed. During the theft, Richards was captured on video surveillance, including images of the star tattoo on his neck.

Richards was taken into custody and booked at the Marion County Jail at $14,000 bond.