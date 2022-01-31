66.8 F
The Villages
Monday, January 31, 2022
2020 election results and Biden's first year in office

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

This isn’t going to be a long winded reply to Marsha Shearer’s Opinion piece. Instead it’s the fact that at 2 a.m. on the morning following the 2020 election, the Trump was ahead by 700,000 votes and by 7 a.m. (five hours later) he was losing! Unbelievable!
I’d like to add to Kathleen Cook’s letter that since Joe Biden took office one year ago, the U.S. has gone from energy independent to energy dependent on our enemies, gas prices are up more than $1.25/gallon, hundreds of thousands of illegal immigrants are crossing our open borders bringing deadly drugs with them. Human trafficking is rampant and Joe Biden hasn’t been to the border since 2008 when he did a drive by! These are just a few examples of the destruction of our country. He should be removed from office before we sink deeper into an abyss that’s impossible to get out of!

Jeanette Sullivan
Village of Buttonwood

 

