George Ronald Sisk

Passed away January 28. Ronnie was born on July 31, 1938 in Miami, Florida. He was the son of George Fay Sisk and Francis Louise Rawls. Ronnie grew up in Miami and was a member of the USAF and was stationed in Wyoming in the 1960s and worked with ICBM missiles. When he came back to Miami he fell in love with and married Alice Fay Rosser Fultz. Ronnie adopted Alices son from her previous marriage and in time they had a daughter Kerri Lynn. Ronnie enjoyed working for Southern Bell as it used to be called, and worked there forty-four years until his retirement. He then moved to Ocala and enjoyed making new friends. Ronnie loved sailing and camping with his family building model sailboats and enjoying his grandchildren. Surviving are his daughter Kerri Putt her husband Trevor and their children, sons Kristopher (wife Anna), Cody (wife Jordan) daughters Klairissa Ann, Taylor Aleah, and Trinity Aldena. Great grandson Jaxon Denis Putt. His previous daughter in law Dawn Sudbury Sisk and her children, Nathan, Johnathan and Emily. His adopted son Danny. Ronnie will be buried with his wife Alice who pre-deceased him in Bushnell at the Florida National Cemetery. Ronnie your smile and quiet laugh will be missed. The family will receive friends at the Viewing at Hiers-Baxley Funeral Services, 5946 SE Robinson Road, Belleview, FL 34420 on Tuesday, February 1, 2022 from 4:00 Pm to 6:00 PM. Funeral services will be at 10:00AM on February 2, 2022 at Hiers-Baxley Funeral Services, Belleview. Interment will be at Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell, FL. Condolences may be left at Hiers-Baxley.com