Monday, January 31, 2022
By Staff Report
Jeffrey Lyle Davis, 70 , of the Villages. FL, passed away January 17, 2022, at West Marion Community Hospital in Ocala, FL. Jeff was born on October 14, 1951 in Erie, PA, son of the late Lyle Davis and Janet Mundt Davis. He was a proud US Navy veteran serving from 1971-1976. Jeff worked for 23 years as a sports manager at K-Mart. After leaving K-Mart in 1990 he became a financial advisor with Ameriprise Financial Services until his retirement in January, 2020. Jeff enjoyed hunting and over the years went on many hunting trips to Montana, New Mexico, and South Africa.  His real passion was golf and he and his wife were members of the Lawrence Park Golf Club. He was also a member of the Moose Club, Elks Lodge #67, and the American Legion. Jeff is survived by his loving wife of 48 years, Karen Sipps Davis, sister and brother in-laws Sharon and Gary Burton, and Chris and Jim Dimperio, all of Erie; neices  Kelli (Stephen) Garner of Phoenix, AZ, Jessica Burton Strumila of Erie, PA and great nieces Hannah Strumila, Celia Strumila, and great nephew Anthony Strumila.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Asbury Woods 4105 Asbury Road, Erie, PA. Online condolences may be sent to Hiers-Baxley .com.

