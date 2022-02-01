A Fruitland Park man arrested after leaving suspected drug house.

Todd Joseph Davis, 37, was driving a white Nissan at 9:40 a.m. Sunday when he was spotted leaving a “known narcotics house” on Palm Street in Fruitland Park, according to an arrest report from the Lake County Sheriff’s Office. A deputy followed the vehicle and initiated a traffic stop at Eagles Nest Road and Grays Airport Road.

The Rhode Island native was driving on a suspended Florida license. He has three previous convictions for driving while license suspended.

A syringe loaded with methamphetamine was found in his pocket.

He was arrested on charges of driving while license suspended, possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was taken into custody and booked at the Lake County Jail on $5,000 bond.