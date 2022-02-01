Teen driver wrecks vehicle at shopping plaza on County Road 466 in The Villages

A teen driver wrecked a vehicle Tuesday afternoon at a shopping plaza on County Road 466 in The Villages.

The 17-year-old was at the wheel of a black Nissan Versa at 4:20 p.m. heading westbound on County Road 466 and was speeding and weaving in and out of traffic, witnesses told an investigator from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. The teen driver lost control of the vehicle and it overturned, crashing into a sign at the Santa Fe Crossing Plaza at 8590 County Road 466, across from the Village of Haciendas of Mission Hills.

The teen driver was not injured. However, he was ticketed on a charge of careless driving.

In addition to the sheriff’s office, The Villages Public Safety Department also responded to the scene.