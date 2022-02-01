70.6 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Tuesday, February 1, 2022
type here...

Teen driver wrecks vehicle at shopping plaza on County Road 466 in The Villages

By David Towns

A teen driver wrecked a vehicle Tuesday afternoon at a shopping plaza on County Road 466 in The Villages.

The 17-year-old was at the wheel of a black Nissan Versa at 4:20 p.m. heading westbound on County Road 466 and was speeding and weaving in and out of traffic, witnesses told an investigator from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. The teen driver lost control of the vehicle and it overturned, crashing into a sign at the Santa Fe Crossing Plaza at 8590 County Road 466, across from the Village of Haciendas of Mission Hills.

A teen driver crashed this vehicle Tuesday afternoon at Santa Fe Crossing
A teen driver crashed this vehicle Tuesday afternoon at Santa Fe Crossing Plaza.
Emergency personnel responded to the crash scene at Santa Fe Cross Plaza
Emergency personnel responded to the crash scene at Santa Fe Crossing Plaza.

The teen driver was not injured. However, he was ticketed on a charge of careless driving.

In addition to the sheriff’s office, The Villages Public Safety Department also responded to the scene.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

The image Trump portrays

A Village of Virginia Trace resident has to respond to a previous Letter to the Editor about former President Trump.

Thank you to my great neighbors

A Village of Santo Domingo resident, in a Letter to the Editor, wants to offer thanks for some great neighbors.

2020 election results and Biden’s first year in office

A Village of Buttonwood resident says it’s obvious that President Biden has been a disaster in the White House. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Florida’s next surgeon general a charlatan in a white lab coat

A Village of Dunedin resident has been monitoring the confirmation process of Florida’s surgeon general. He has a warning for his fellow Villagers.

Marsha Shearer is an Obama cheerleader and blind to Trump’s accomplishments

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Piedmont resident responds to an Opinion piece from Villager Marsha Shearer.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos