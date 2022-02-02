77.4 F
The Villages
Wednesday, February 2, 2022
Ex-husband arrested after allegedly heaving propane tank through former wife’s door

By Meta Minton
Steven Slayton-Munday

An ex-husband has been arrested after allegedly heaving a propane tank through his former wife’s back door.

Steven Colin Slayton-Munday, 34, of Fruitland Park, was served Tuesday with a Lake County warrant charging him with armed burglary. He was picked up at the Marion County Jail and transported to the Lake County Jail where bond was set at $35,000.

Slayton-Munday is charged with going to his ex-wife’s home on the night of Dec. 20. He began knocking on her bedroom window, according to the warrant. She and the children tried to find a safe place to hide, but Slayton-Munday threw a propane tank through the door, shattering the glass.

Slayton-Munday went to the kitchen, picked up a knife and cut his left arm.

“This is what you are making me do!” the Michigan native yelled.

He fled prior to the arrival of law enforcement.

The next day, Ocala police officers found Slayton-Munday at the emergency room of AdventHealth. He was Baker Acted and eventually turned over to law enforcement.

Slayton-Munday had been arrested in 2019 after allegedly attacking his ex-wife.

