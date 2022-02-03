Community Watch receiving reports of coyotes, bobcats and bears

Community Watch dispatch has been taking multiple calls lately about a variety of wildlife being spotted in and around The Villages.

The main calls are for the spotting of coyotes, bobcats and bears. There have even been a couple of reports about panthers, but none that have been confirmed through the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

Residents in the southern end of The Villages have recently reported an uptick in bear sightings.

Although the wildlife that you encounter in The Villages can be dangerous, they seldom attack humans. There are no recorded attacks on humans by panthers in Florida, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission records. That does not mean you won’t be subject to a panther attack if you taunt or provoke them though. The same goes for bobcats and bears — rarely do they charge or attack a human, but when provoked or threatened they will defend themselves and their young. Now that winter is coming to an end here in Florida and spring is arriving, mating season will begin. All the more reason to steer clear when you spot local wildlife.