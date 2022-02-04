Listening to problems about moving

I don’t know about you, but I get grumpy when people start talking about the fact that they have just moved – and all the problems that they encounter. One has to listen patiently while thinking desperately about how to change the subject. I figure that if people can’t stand the heat, then they shouldn’t move. Jobs are all over the place these days so if someone wants to change positions, they don’t have to move for Pete’s sake! In fact, nowadays they can just sit at their computer and zoom meetings and live in Alaska, if they want. If that type of thing keeps up, folks might not move so much which would be great as I wouldn’t have to listen to them moan about their move.

Just today I heard several times about someone’s move into a completely refurbished home with all the appliances being brand new and so forth. However, these poor individuals woke up in the middle of the night and it was 85 degrees. So, what! There are lots of folks in Minnesota or Boston, however, who would love it, if it were 85 degrees in February. Despite that everyone had to hear about the brand-new air-conditioning unit putting out heat rather than cold. Since these folks are getting up there in age, they may have assumed that something was happening and they were headed down in the wrong direction, but they were obviously fine as they filled in all the details. Thus, one would thing that they should have been able to be over it so all of us could discuss important matters like whether Tom Brady should have retired or not.

Then, there is the matter of floor space and storage in the new home. Everyone claims that they had downsized, but even so the new place was going to require several visits to Goodwill or some other charity so that they could move around with out tripping over the Ming vases. The vases, naturally, were just one of the treasured things of value that had to be dispensed with. Thus. Everyone had to listen to descriptions of the various treasurers and what they meant to those who were having to give them up. For example, there were the cherished dishes with the gold trim that had been manufactured in Czechoslovakia in 1931 but that nobody wanted them now. They were beautiful dishes so why do you suppose nobody wanted them? Well, it was because you can’t put them through the dishwasher. One of these days there will be nothing left from the past because the newest generations are used to having what amounts to a robotic takeover of functions – and it will only get worse!

There just isn’t time for me to go into all the misdeeds of the movers that are discussed in awed tones by those who have moved. I mean everyone knows that when you move, it takes years to find half the silverware which went missing. Then, there is the favored alarm clock that was purchased for their first house many years ago and is not found for many months until it is discovered behind some used oil cans in the garage.

Personally, the next time I am forced to listen to the latest “moving” experience, I am going to bust loose. I will say. “OK, now listen to what happened the last time the Blonde in the house and I moved. For example, we still can’t find the plug to connect Alexa! What could be worse than that? I believe that once the word gets out about our moving tales, I bet others will cringe before they start with their puny moving woes! Then life will be a lot better for everyone!

Barry Evans is a columnist for Villages-News.com