Webster blasts Pelosi competitiveness act which he says caters to Green New Deal

U.S. Rep. Daniel Webster blasted House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s America Competes Act bill which was approved Friday on a 222-210 vote.

Webster, a Republican who represents The Villages, voted against the measure which he said promotes Green New Deal-style policies instead of improving America’s ability to compete with China.

“Ignoring the existence of bills that have already passed with bipartisan support, today Speaker Pelosi forced a vote on her bill introduced just last week that replaces meaningful policies Republicans and Democrats support with partisan provisions,” Webster said.

The only Republican who voted for the bill was Adam Kinzinger of Illinois.

Webster said it was a shame that Pelosi had abandoned a bipartisan approach.

“Last year, Republicans and Democrats worked together to develop and pass bills that improve U.S. investment in basic science, support the most important emerging technologies, build our technical workforce, protect our research from theft and hold China accountable. Once again, Speaker Pelosi has rejected bipartisanship and real policy actions in favor of political partisanship,” Webster said.