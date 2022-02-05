Rita Lillian Leclerc

57.9 F
Saturday, February 5, 2022
By Staff Report
Rita Leclerc (Richard) 85, of The Villages, FL, formerly of Manchester, CT, passed away peacefully surrounded by family, on February 2, 2022.  She was born on October 26, 1936, to her parents Leopold and Albertine Richard in Berlin, NH. She was married to Raymond Leclerc on August 10, 1963.  They made their home in Connecticut for 30 years, where she worked as a medical secretary.  She is survived by her husband Raymond, her daughter Denise and son-in-law Drew, granddaughter Stefanie and grandson Andrew, all of Ontario, Canada; her brother Normand and her sister-in-law Ella, both of Berlin, NH; and many very special nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life will be held Saturday, Feb 5, 2022, at Hiers-Baxley Life Event Center on Wedgewood Lane from 3:00-5:00 pm.  | In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Cornerstone Hospice.

