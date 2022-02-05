Sumter County residents now have access to enhanced 911 services

Sumter County residents now have access to enhanced Next Generation 911 services following a recent move to further modernize the county’s emergency call management system.

Sumter County’s newly implemented NG911 system represents the latest in public safety technology. The county’s digital transformation to the Lumen NG911 platform improves the delivery of emergency calls and helps reduce response times by quickly and accurately pinpointing and routing a caller’s location, so first responders can better assist during an emergency.

“This technology is an important step forward. The 911 call center is the primary method for the public to contact our first responders during an emergency,” said Stephen Kennedy, assistant county administrator for Sumter County. “The addition of this NG911 system in Sumter County will enhance our existing infrastructure and our commitment to public safety and our community.”

“We know when someone calls 911, seconds count. We are proud to be one of the few 911 network providers who can enable others to fully leverage those seconds and minutes in real time and better serve citizens and first responders when they need help the most,” said Sonia Ramsey, Lumen’s vice president for the state and local government and education market. “We’re grateful Sumter County selected Lumen to deliver a more robust, reliable and resilient NG911 system for their residents and visitors.”

As part of the county’s transformation to a NG911 system, Lumen is providing Sumter County with an emergency services redundant IP-based network that sits on the company’s network backbone. The company is also providing software-defined wide area network services, IP- based software and applications, and core call routing services.

The NG911 platform meets all current national i3 standards established by the National Emergency Number Association and serves as a model for NG911 systems used by states, counties, cities, towns and military bases around the country.

The NG911 platform is powered by Lumen’s Tier 1, carrier-class, public safety grade network that links together emergency call routing intelligence, public safety applications and network management services. Lumen’s network architecture also positions customers to take advantage of additional benefits from NG911 systems that are expected to evolve over time.