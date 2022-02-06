55.4 F
The Villages
Sunday, February 6, 2022
Permit approved for 7-Eleven gas station and convenience store at Magnolia Plaza

By Meta Minton

A permit has been approved for a 7-Eleven gas station and convenience store at Magnolia Plaza in The Villages.

The new gas station will be built on a 2.03-acre rectangular-shaped parcel near the intersection of State Road 468 and Marsh Bend Trail.

The property owner is VBH Properties LLC, a company headquartered at The Villages’ offices at Brownwood. The company’s registered agent is Brian Hudson, attorney for The Villages.

This map shows the location of the 7-Eleven at Magnolia Plaza.

The 4,500-square-foot convenience store and gas station will also include a car wash.

A 7-Eleven is located at Colony Plaza, in the former home of a Shell station. A 7-Eleven is to be built on the Historic Side of The Villages, but that site has been marred in controversy over the mauling of a historic tree that was to be preserved.

