Tuesday, February 1, 2022
type here...

Construction fence set up to protect mauled tree at 7-Eleven site in The Villages

By Meta Minton

An orange construction fence has been set up to protect a mauled tree at a 7-Eleven site in The Villages.

The tree is located at the former BP/Kangaroo gas station and convenience store at U.S. Hwy. 27/441 and Griffin Avenue on the Historic Side of The Villages. The remaining structures were demolished last week to make way for the spanking new 7-Eleven gas station, convenience store and car wash.

Apparently, the tree was severely damaged during the demolition.

An orange construction fence surrounds the tree at the 7 Eleven site on the HIstoric Side of The Villages.

In June, the Lady Lake Commission voted 3-2 to save the historic tree. 

Lady Lake’s Growth Management Director Thad Carroll said last week the tree is still alive but, “It was severely hat racked.”

Carroll indicated an arborist will be consulted to determine if the tree is still “viable.” The developer of the site could face fines if the tree dies.

The Town of Lady Lake has long been proud of its Tree City USA designation. Each year it gives away trees, encouraging residents to plant them for future years.

