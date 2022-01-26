58.2 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Wednesday, January 26, 2022
type here...

Historic tree could die after severe mauling at 7-Eleven job site in The Villages

By Meta Minton

A historic tree spared last year in a 3-2 vote has been mauled and hacked and will likely die at a 7-Eleven job site in The Villages.

Last year, 7-Eleven wanted to cut down the old oak tree to make way for a new gas station, convenience store and car wash that will be built at U.S. Hwy. 27/441 and Griffin Avenue on the Historic Side of The Villages. The new 7-Eleven will be constructed at the former site of the BP station and Kangaroo convenience store, which were demolished this week. Apparently, the tree was severely damaged during the demolition.

An historic tree has been severely mauled at the site of a new 7 Eleven in The Villages. The tree was spared by the Lady Lake Commission last year in a 3 2 vote.
An historic tree has been severely mauled at the site of a new 7-Eleven in The Villages. The tree was spared by the Lady Lake Commission last year in a 3-2 vote.
This historic tree will be coming down to make room for the entrance to a new car wash in The Villages
This photo of the historic tree was taken in May 2021, prior to the Lady Lake Commission’s vote on its fate.

In June, the Lady Lake Commission voted 3-2 to save the historic tree. The plan for the car wash was retrofitted to accommodate the tree.

Lady Lake’s Growth Management Director Thad Carroll said the tree “was severely hat racked” during the demolition process this week.

He said the town is opening a code enforcement case for the violation.

“We will direct them to obtain an arborist report to demonstrate (or render an opinion) as to whether the tree is still viable. If the report indicates that it is not, there will be a fine imposed, and the tree will be removed within 30 days,” Carroll said. 

However, hope remains that the tree can survive.

“If the report indicates that the tree can recover, and yet we do not see a recovery or evidence of new/active growth after a period of months, we will also impose a fine given that it did not recover in accordance with the opinion of the arborist,” Carroll added.

The Town of Lady Lake has long been proud of its Tree City USA designation. Each year it gives away trees, encouraging residents to plant them for future years.

in 2017, Doris Turlo,of the Orange Blossom Gardens Lion’s Club, Betty Senter of the Lady Lake Garden Club, Mayor Jim Richards, Commissioner Ruth Kussard and Commissioner Tony Holden, from left, planted a tree to commemorate Arbor Day.

In recent years, 7-Eleven has been gobbling up real estate for new gas stations in and around The Villages. Most recently, 7-Eleven unveiled plans for a new gas station and convenience store at U.S. Hwy. 27/441 at Eagles Nest Road in Fruitland Park.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Sumter County commissioners’ criminal case

A Village of Palo Alto resident, in a Letter to the Editor, tries to the get to the bottom of the criminal case against two Sumter County commissioners.

Liberals think they’re smarter

In a Letter to the Editor, a reader from South Carolina contends that liberals think they are smarter than conservatives.

Reversing One Sumter is not about the Developer or politics

A Village of Sunset Pointe resident responds to a Letter to the Editor from a League of Women Voters official regarding the Reverse One Sumter ballot initiative. He contends Reversing One Sumter is not about the Developer or politics.

President Biden getting beat up by the mainstream media

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Summerhill resident writes that President Biden is getting beat up by the mainstream media.

League of Women Voters’ Letter to the Editor is spot on

A Village of Pennecamp resident believes that a Letter to the Editor from a local leader of the League of Women Voters is spot on.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos