7-Eleven reveals plan to save historic tree at proposed location in The Villages

A conceptual presentation has revealed how 7-Eleven has developed a plan to save a historic tree at a proposed location in The Villages.

The new 7-Eleven gas station and convenience store will be built at U.S. Hwy. 27/441 and Griffin Avenue on the Historic Side of The Villages. It will be constructed at the former site of the BP station and Kangaroo convenience store.

The developer of the project came back with the updated plan after the Lady Lake Commission threw a curve ball earlier this month with a 3-2 vote to save a historic tree which has been growing and providing shade at that location for many years. The developer had hoped to cut down the tree for an entrance to a new car wash.

Thad Carroll, director of growth management for the Town of Lady Lake, in a presentation Monday night detailed the changes to be made to accommodate the tree at the 7-Eleven site.

The entrance to the car wash is being reversed and two parking space are being eliminated.

The site will include a 4,650-square-foot convenience store featuring a gas canopy with six fuel dispensing pumps and 24 fueling stations, 24 parking spaces, a 980-square-foot drive-through car wash and a dumpster enclosure.