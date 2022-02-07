Suspect in theft of Villager’s golf cart facing additional charge

A flooring installer suspected in the theft of a Villager’s golf cart is facing an additional charge.

Nevada Allen Migan, 31, who has been lodged since Jan. 19 at the Lake County Jail, was charged last week with grand theft auto. He is accused of stealing the keys to a 2014 Jeep Patriot registered to his girlfriend. Migan, who was wanted on a warrant, was at the wheel of the vehicle on Jan. 15 when he led law enforcement on a chase before abandoning the Jeep Patriot in Fruitland Park. A Lake County sheriff’s deputy attempted to track Migan with a K-9, but the dog lost the scent. Migan was apprehended a few days later.

Migan was wanted in the theft of a black Club Car golf cart stolen in November from a home on Kensington Place in the Village of St. Charles. The golf cart’s owner said Migan had been in his home installing a laminate floor. Migan is also facing charges of stealing tools from his previous employer, Wildwood Flooring. The tools, valued at $3,362, were later pawned at Value Pawn in Leesburg.

Migan is being held without bond at the jail.

In 2020, Migan had been arrested after biting his girlfriend’s nose.