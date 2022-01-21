Theft of golf cart in The Villages traced to flooring installer

The theft of a golf cart in The Villages has been traced to a flooring installer.

The black Club Car golf cart was stolen in November from a home on Kensington Place in the Village of St. Charles. The golf cart had black hard sliding doors as well was an American flag on the right rear of the golf cart and a Cardinals flag on the left rear of the golf cart.

Nevada Migan, 31, had been arrested Nov. 16 when he was driving the stolen golf cart in Leesburg. At the time, it was not known that the golf cart was stolen. Migan was taken into custody on charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of marijuana. He posted $4,000 bond and was released the same day from the Lake County Jail. The golf cart was towed and impounded by Kling Towing. The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office had already been investigating the theft of the golf cart.

The golf cart’s owner said the Club Car had been stolen from his $721,900 home, purchased last year. The golf cart’s owner said Migan had been in his home installing a laminate floor. He said Migan was accompanied by his pink-haired “wife,” later identified as 32-year-old Amanda Spillane. The homeowner had Migan’s cell phone, but Migan was not responsive.

Migan had been driving a black Jeep Patriot on Jan. 15 that was registered to Spillane. Migan led law enforcement on a chase before abandoning the vehicle in Fruitland Park. A Lake County sheriff’s deputy attempted to track Migan with a K-9, but the dog lost the scent.

Migan, who reportedly was living with Spillane at the Oakwood Motel in Leesburg, was arrested earlier this week. He was booked on multiple charges at the Lake County Jail. Bond was set at $25,000.

Migan is also facing charges of stealing tools from his previous employer, Wildwood Flooring. The tools, valued at $3,362, were later pawned at Value Pawn in Leesburg. Migan and Spillane with her distinctive pink hair were captured on surveillance at the pawn shop. Migan had been fired from Wildwood Flooring and had indicated to his former boss that he intended to launch a rival flooring business.

Spillane was arrested on charges of fraud and dealing in stolen property. She was released after posting $10,000 bond.