Monday, February 7, 2022
Suspect with drugs tucked in Crown Royal bag arrested near Sawgrass Grove

By Meta Minton
Roland Levan Thompson
A suspect with drugs tucked in a Crown Royal bag was arrested near the Sawgrass Grove marketplace under construction in The Villages.

Roland Levan Thompson, 57, of Lake Lake, was riding as a passenger in a black 2007 Chevrolet pickup truck pulling a trailer when it was stopped for inoperable taillights and brake lights at 10:44 a.m. Thursday on Meggison Road at Roudell Wall, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department.

Thompson was in possession of a purple Crown Royal bag that contained marijuana, rolling papers and a glass pipe that tested positive for methamphetamine. He also had a pack of 305 menthol cigarettes which contained a marijuana cigarette and a crystalline substance identified as methamphetamine.

He was arrested on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and possession of drug equipment. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.

