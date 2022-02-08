50.1 F
Pastor in The Villages runs half marathon two years after nearly killed in crash

By Meta Minton

A pastor at a church in The Villages has completed a half marathon two years after he was nearly killed in a traffic crash.

Pastor Harold Hendren of New Covenant United Methodist Church broke his neck and sternum and suffered internal injuries in a crash Dec. 17, 2019. After several surgeries, the pastor returned to the pulpit on March 20, 2020.

In addition to a return to preaching, Hendren found his way back to running. The third generation pastor and father of five children is a competitive marathon runner, having competed in multiple Boston Marathons.

Pastor Harold Hendren and his daughter Olivia show off their finisher medals after the Miami Half Marathon
Pastor Harold Hendren and his daughter Olivia show off their finisher medals after the Miami Half Marathon.

This past Sunday, Hendren ran the Miami Half Marathon with his daughter, Olivia.

New Covenant United Methodist Church is one of the largest and most active churches in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown, with campuses in the Village of Summerhill and Lake Deaton.

Prior to coming to The Villages, Hendren served First United Methodist Church of Miami for three years and did extensive work in its homeless ministry. He was appointed to First United Methodist Church Dunnellon and cast the vision for expanding the church’s ministries. Hendren spent 14 years serving Faith United Methodist Church in Boynton Beach, where the church expanded its ministries in worship, evangelism, children, youth and small groups.

