Donald Bartlett Midgley: Loving and wonderful husband, father and grandfather, Donald Bartlett Midgley, aged 90, passed away unexpectedly on January 17, 2022, at Leesburg Hospital, with his beloved wife, Jody, by his side. Born September 25, 1931, in Detroit, Michigan, he was the son of the late Harry and Dora Wallace Midgley. In 1947 Don served in the US Army Air Force band where he nurtured his lifelong passion for trumpet playing and jazz music. Don spent his career in the auto industry, working for Champion Spark Plug Company for 30 years where he rose from Sales Representative to General Sales Director. Post Champion, Don developed a sales training course, “A Whole Selling Attitude” while he was President of the Car Care Council. He raised his family in Sylvania, Ohio and Belmont, California and was living in Catawba Island, Ohio when he and Elaine first visited The Villages, becoming snowbirds in 1998 and full-time in 2003. Totally involved in Village’s life, he ran 8 miles a day, enjoyed golf, tennis, pickleball and bicycling and was active in Jazz Lovers, Baby Boomers & Electric Guitar Clubs, A-Train jamming, dancing, and traveling right up until he died. Don was forever happy, appreciated each sunrise, his family and all he had each day. He loved people, always trying to make others smile. He was a Mason for 20 years and served as a Rotarian. Constantly striving for self-improvement, he was constantly curious, always fun and fun loving. His life’s motto: “Carpe Diem”. He is survived by his wife, Jody Wren, son, Scot (Sharon) Midgley, grandchildren, Allison (Robert) Gosalvez, Will Midgley and KatherineMidgley and stepchildren/grandchildren, Emily (Andrew)/Drew and Lainey Steczo, Brian Sanders, and Andrea (Matt)/Nathan Weiss, a brother, Jack (Sandy) Midgley, one niece and six nephews. He was predeceased by his wife of 65 years, Elaine Morrish Midgley and their son, Doug Midgley.

A family celebration of Don’s amazing life will be in Michigan followed by interment in Catawba Island, Ohio.