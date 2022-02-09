65.3 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Wednesday, February 9, 2022
type here...

Resident sounds alarm about protection of historic trees in The Villages

By Meta Minton

A resident is sounding the alarm about the protection of historic trees in The Villages.

Kirven Talone of the Village of Orange Blossom Gardens took her concerns Wednesday morning before the Amenity Authority Committee.

“Too many trees are being cut down by residents who are ill-equipped to deal with trees on their small property,” Talone said.

She said that “The Villages protects us from ugly mailboxes,” but doesn’t protect the trees that offer beauty, clean the air and provide valuable tree canopy.

She said trees are being cut down because they are too much work for residents.

“Our cute little Villages is starting to look like an Army barracks,” she said.

She pointed to a 2019 law signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis that blocked local governments from restricting the removal of trees from private homes. Prior to the enactment of this law, Villagers were required to go before the Architectural Review Committee to seek permission to cut down a tree. If they received permission, the homeowners were frequently required to replace the tree.

“The law makes it too easy to cut down trees now,” Talone said.

She pointed to her own neighborhood where six of 11 old-growth trees have been cut down since the governor singed the measure into law.

She suggested the best way to save the trees would be to have a volunteer effort to help residents, particularly the aging, care for the trees.

“My vision is to help people with their trees,” she said. “These trees are a lot of day-to-day effort.”

The AAC took the item under advisement and suggested there may be a way to pursue the idea through resident lifestyle clubs.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

The Villages needs more golf courses south of State Road 44

A Village of DeSoto resident contends there has been a boom in the number of houses in The Villages, but the number of golf courses hasn’t kept pace. Read his Letter to the Editor.

What’s going on at The Villages Daily Sun?

A Village of Haciendas of Mission Hills resident is wondering what’s going on at The Villages Daily Sun. Read his Letter to the Editor.

‘Free’ COVID-19 tests courtesy of the Biden White House

Who is paying for all the “free” COVID-19 test kids being mailed to Americans? A reader would like to know. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Rubio helps block appointment of ambassador to fight anti-semitism 

A leader in the Florida Democratic Party blasts U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio for his role in blocking the appointment of an ambassador to fight anti-semitism. 

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s financial connection to China

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Mallory Square resident warns of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s financial connection to China.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos