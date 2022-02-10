Animal extremists in Sumter County have gone too far

To the Editor:

Animal extremists are negatively affecting the process for a new animal shelter. Their constant drum beat of bashing the shelter employees lack substance. The shelter employees are great assets for the taxpayers of Sumter County.

This past year at a majority of County Commissioner’s’ meetings animal extremists directed their harsh harassment toward the commission. Their efforts was and still is cruel and spiritless.

The extremists are so toxic that they have caused two commissioners to be suspended by the governor. One commissioner suspended was the only strong advocate for the Extremists’s views.

The extremists’ motto “my way or the highway” has made them irrelevant.

Gilbert Windsor

Village of Bonita