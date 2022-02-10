Too many hit-and-run accidents in Florida

To the Editor:

The simple reason there are so many hit-and-run accidents in Florida is that many drivers have no driver’s license or car insurance. So, they flee to avoid jail time.

There is a very simple solution, but it will never happen. The police should conduct random license and insurance stops to verify if people have a license and insurance. They do it for drunk drivers, why not for license and insurance?

If not insured or licensed, the first time give them a fine. After that they need a more serious penalty. Just as the roofer scam in Florida is costing all of us in our homeowners’ insurance, these uninsured, unlicensed drivers are costing us in our auto insurance coverage for uninsured and underinsured drivers.

Wake up Florida, the violators are running all of us and the trial lawyers are all too anxious to sue your insurance company for the accidents caused by others! Where do you think all of these settlements advertised on TV are coming from? They sue your insurance company under the uninsured and underinsured clause in your own policy not the other guy because he does not have insurance!

Just like the new roofs provided by the roofing scam, the accident victims are all too glad to get big settlements from their own insurance company and the rest of us are stuck with the bill. Why isn’t the state legislature addressing both of these multi-billion dollar issues? They are hidden from everyday life and therefore until it affects you, no one cares. My Two Cents.

Robert Nyce

Village of El Cortez