63.5 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Monday, February 14, 2022
type here...

Officials raise questions about pipe and pump replacements in The Villages

By Meta Minton

More than $1 million in repairs for pipes, pumps and sinkholes prompted questions Monday morning from members of the Project Wide Advisory Committee.

There have been several “unexpected repair costs for depression repairs” and stormwater pipe repairs, according to a memo from Budget Director Brandy Cook to the Project Wide Advisory Committee.

The estimated depression repair costs include grout repairs, basin liner repairs and geo-technical inspections at an estimated cost of $824,166. Based on pipe inspections, several emergency stormwater pipe replacements were necessary at an estimated cost of $200,000.

Officials were ready to accept the inevitability of sinkholes, which occur because of the karst limestone on which The Villages has been built. However, PWAC members questioned the hardware – the pipes and pumps which have failed.

“Do we have an idea of how many of these pipe problems we are dealing with depressions versus flaws in construction? Are we finding these have not been done properly?” asked PWAC member Don Brozick, who represents CDD 11 in the Fruitland Park section of The Villages.

Director of Property Management Bruce Brown said the problems are not due to construction flaws.

“It’s infrastructure and it wears out,” Brown said.

Meanwhile, two flood control pumps at Lake Sumter have failed and will require rebuild. The estimated cost to rebuild them and run temporary pumps is $92,000.

The pumps were replaced about four years ago, in the wake of Hurricane Irma.

The pumps were designed to last 10 to 15 years, Brown said. He said some of the costs could be recovered through a warranty.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Stop the war drums

A Village of Sabal Chase resident, who is a member of the World Beyond War organization, makes a plea to stop the war drums over Ukraine. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Hillary Clinton paid tech to spy on President Trump

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Mallory Square resident contends that Hillary Clinton paid a tech to spy on President Trump.

Priority memberships and trail fees at executive golf courses

A Village of Pennecamp resident, in a Letter to the Editor, weighs in on a proposed tee time management contract that would separate executive trail fees from priority golf memberships.

Thank you to our wonderful neighbor

A Village of Alhambra couple, who are snowbirds, are grateful to their neighbor who helps keep watch over their home.

We need Minor League Baseball in The Villages

A Village of Lynnhaven resident contends we need Minor League Baseball in The Villages. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos