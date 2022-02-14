Oxford Oaks woman reportedly fled in Cadillac SUV after domestic altercation

An Oxford Oaks woman was arrested early Saturday after fleeing in a Cadillac SUV from the scene of an alleged domestic altercation.

Rebecca Jean Cannon, 41, was driving the white SUV when she was pulled over at about 4 a.m. in the vicinity of County Road 44A and County Road 221, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. She had fled a domestic disturbance which had occurred at about 2:30 a.m.

She was taken into custody on a charge of battery and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. She was released Sunday afternoon after posting $2,000 bond.

In December, Cannon escaped prosecution on a charge of domestic battery in an alleged attack on her husband. The case was dismissed due to “victim/witness issues.” She had no previous criminal history.

Cannon was returning home from dinner Dec. 3 with her husband and their children when she looked through her husband’s phone and found a suspicious conversation, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department.

When they arrived home, the children were sent to the back patio and the couple went to their bedroom to talk. The husband told police that Cannon was “screaming questions into his face” and repeatedly “hit him on the left side of his face with an open right hand while pulling his hair on the right side of his head with her left hand,” the report said. Cannon told him he needed to leave and he agreed. Cannon still had her husband’s phone and would not return it to him. The man took his son’s phone and called law enforcement.