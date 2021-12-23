67.4 F
The Villages
Thursday, December 23, 2021
Oxford Oaks woman escapes prosecution in alleged attack on her husband

By Meta Minton

An Oxford Oaks woman has escaped prosecution on a charge of domestic battery in an alleged attack on her husband.

The prosecutor’s office announced earlier this month that no information would be filed in the case of 40-year-old Rebecca Jean Cannon. The case has been dismissed due to “victim/witness issues.” She has no previous criminal history.

Cannon was returning home from dinner Dec. 3 with her husband and their children when she looked through her husband’s phone and found a suspicious conversation, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department.

When they arrived home, the children were sent to the back patio and the couple went to their bedroom to talk. The husband told police that Cannon was “screaming questions into his face” and repeatedly “hit him on the left side of his face with an open right hand while pulling his hair on the right side of his head with her left hand,” the report said. Cannon told him he needed to leave and he agreed. Cannon still had her husband’s phone and would not return it to him. The man took his son’s phone and called law enforcement.

