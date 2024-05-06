LWV invites public to discussion of Ranked Choice Voting

Vilia Johnson, who serves on the board of Rank My Vote Florida, will review electoral reforms being implemented around the country at an event hosted by the League of Women Voters of The Villages/Tri-County.

The event will be from 10 am to noon on Thursday, May 9 at the Fruitland Park Library at 604 W. Berckman St. The event is open to the public.

Johnson, who also serves as first vice president of the League of Women Voters of Sarasota County, will discuss Ranked Choice Voting, Proportional Representation, and Open Primaries.

“These alternatives to our current system seek to give voters more meaningful choices. Proponents of election reform argue our current system incentivizes toxic campaigns and elects candidates who lack broad support,” said Char Griffin, co-president of LWV of The Villages/Tri-County.

