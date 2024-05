To the Editor:

What Mr. Lananna doesn’t realize is that $325 is a small price to pay for fire and EMS covering a population of 100,000+ is no cheap matter.

I hope he realizes that if his house catches on fire $325 is sure cheaper than having to replace his house, or if he’s having a heart attack it’s cheaper than a funeral. I hope this letter gets printed, so people will look at the whole picture.

Mike Blake

Village of Lynnhaven