To the Editor:

It’s my understanding that Florida law says golf carts can cross any highway where the speed limit is up to 45mph if it’s a four-way stop or a red light. So why does The Villages overrule state law? I know it’s safer to go by tunnel but in a lot of cases it takes much longer to go around to a tunnel for example, if I could cross U.S. Hwy. 441 at Southern Trace I could save 10 minutes one way. Anyone know why?

David Woodcock

Village of Polo Ridge