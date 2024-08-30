How can anyone with a brain support Kamala Harris?

To the Editor:

I can’t understand how anyone with a brain would support Kamala. Look at her history and what she has done to our country in the past four years.

For the sake of our children and the future of our country this can not continue.

She is now promising to build a wall that she shut down first thing coming into office. Supported stop drilling for oil and the new pipeline. Now we suffer from high prices and begging bad people for oil.

Trillions of dollars missing unaccounted for and giving it through back channels to who knows who while our tax collectors chase us down.

Who started the war in Ukraine? Remember her pushing Putin into it by her talking about Ukraine joining NATO?

Now talks about price controls and taking patent rights from people.

If you want men in girls’ locker rooms and a socialist country vote for her.

If you want to put God back in our country and a strong country Vote for Trump!

Bob Collins

Village of Dabney