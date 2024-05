To the Editor:

Amenity fees 18 years ago, were around $130.The fees have only increased $50 in that time. We have every amenity we can think of. This is the cheapest amenities I have ever heard of. Thank you to the Morse family for the best community in America!

Love this place and lucky to live here. I am 87 years old and never plan to leave until the man upstairs calls my name.

Bud Collins

Village of Mallory Square