Monday, February 14, 2022
Police report details Villager’s arrest on charge of driving under the influence

By Meta Minton
Elizabeth Helsel
The release of a police report is providing details about a Villager’s arrest last week on a charge of driving under the influence.

Elizabeth Carroll Helsel, 69, who lives at 490 Grovewood Place, was found in her vehicle at about 4 p.m. Wednesday in the 800 block of Millhorn Loop in the Village of Pine Hills in the Fruitland Park section of The Villages.

When a Fruitland Park police officer approached her vehicle, the officer found that Helsel had “bloodshot watery eyes” and was giving off the “strong odor” of alcohol, according to the arrest report.

She could barely perform in field sobriety exercises. She also did not have the “lung capacity” to provide a measurable breath sample, the report said.

The native New Yorker was booked at the Lake County Jail and released Thursday night after posting $1,000 bond.

