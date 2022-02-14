Tee time contract approved separating executive trail fees from priority golf memberships

A tee time services contract has been approved by the Project Wide Advisory Committee separating executive trail fees from priority golf memberships.

PWAC, which oversees amenities south of County Road 466 in The Villages, unanimously approved the contract Monday morning at its meeting at SeaBreeze Recreation Center.

PWAC moved forward with the agreement with the Developer days after the Amenity Authority Committee, which oversees amenities north of County Road 466, voted 3-2 to table it.

“The agreement is complicated. The AAC will make its own decision,” said PWAC Chairman Don Wiley.

One of reasons driving PWAC’s decision was the customized software required for the unique circumstances with golf in The Villages. The championship courses in The Villages are owned by the Developer. The executive courses are supported by amenity fees and owned by the residents.

Residents want one seamless system to book tee times.

The Villages Technology Solutions Group, operated by the Developer, is the long-time operator of the tee time system website.

“It’s the complicated nature of how we operate. No other firm seems to be able to get a grasp on it. This seems to be the best way to go,” said District Manager Kenny Blocker.

Wiley agreed that The Villages is a unique situation.

“This is a very customized software,” Wiley said. However, he added that the software has “room for improvement.”

The AAC is scheduled to revisit the contract in April.

The contract was to go into effect on March 1, but that has been backed up until May 1 due to the protracted debate on the matter.