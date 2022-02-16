77.4 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Wednesday, February 16, 2022
type here...

Man arrested in attack on wife says he doesn’t want neighbors reading about it in Villages-News.com

By Meta Minton
Peter Lawrence Murphy
Peter Lawrence Murphy

A man arrested in an alleged attack on his wife said he did not want his neighbors reading about it on Villages-News.com.

Peter Lawrence Murphy, 57, was arrested at about 6 p.m. Tuesday on two counts of battery after officers were called to his home at the Wildwood Commons apartments.

When police arrived, they found that Murphy’s wife had suffered “several dark bruises on the left side of her forehead” as well as “significant bruising and swelling around her left eye,” according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. She said she suffered some of  the injuries when she was pushed into a wall and onto the floor over the two previous days.

Murphy said he and his wife had been arguing because he “drinks too much.” However, he was “adamant” that no physical violence had occurred.

The Massachusetts native was upset that his neighbors had read about his previous arrests on Villages-News.com:

• Murphy has been arrested this past November after allegedly attacking his wife when she poured his vodka down the sink. At the time, he claimed, “She bruises easily.”

He was jailed Sept. 25, 2020 after violating his bond.

• His original arrest came on Sept. 8, 2020 on a charge of battery.

As a result of Tuesday’s arrest, he was being held without bond at the Sumter County Detention Center.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Beware of Medicare ads

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Sanibel resident warns fellow Villagers to beware of the numerous Medicare ads on television.

Minor League Baseball team in The Villages

A Village of Polo Ridge resident joins in with the author of a previous Letter to the Editor about bringing Minor League Baseball to The Villages.

The Great Backyard Bird Count

A Village of Pinellas woman is encouraging her fellow Villagers to get involved in the Great Backyard Bird Count. Grab your binoculars. It begins Friday.

We don’t need more traffic lights on Morse Boulevard

A Freedom Pointe resident weighs in on the idea of adding more traffic lights on Morse Boulevard north of County Road 466. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Proposal for trail fees not covered by Priority Membership

A Village of Glenbrook resident, in a Letter to the Editor, is upset that a priority golf membership will no longer include executive golf course trail fees.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos