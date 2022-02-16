Man arrested in attack on wife says he doesn’t want neighbors reading about it in Villages-News.com

A man arrested in an alleged attack on his wife said he did not want his neighbors reading about it on Villages-News.com.

Peter Lawrence Murphy, 57, was arrested at about 6 p.m. Tuesday on two counts of battery after officers were called to his home at the Wildwood Commons apartments.

When police arrived, they found that Murphy’s wife had suffered “several dark bruises on the left side of her forehead” as well as “significant bruising and swelling around her left eye,” according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. She said she suffered some of the injuries when she was pushed into a wall and onto the floor over the two previous days.

Murphy said he and his wife had been arguing because he “drinks too much.” However, he was “adamant” that no physical violence had occurred.

The Massachusetts native was upset that his neighbors had read about his previous arrests on Villages-News.com:

• Murphy has been arrested this past November after allegedly attacking his wife when she poured his vodka down the sink. At the time, he claimed, “She bruises easily.”

• He was jailed Sept. 25, 2020 after violating his bond.

• His original arrest came on Sept. 8, 2020 on a charge of battery.

As a result of Tuesday’s arrest, he was being held without bond at the Sumter County Detention Center.