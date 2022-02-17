84.2 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Thursday, February 17, 2022
type here...

Criticism continues to mount on costs for members-only Brownwood Woodshop

By Meta Minton

Criticism continues to mount with regard to cost overruns at the members-only Brownwood Woodshop.

The $3 million facility which opened last year is increasingly seen as a money pit as additional costs mount for items such as an air compressor, canopies and a dust collection system.

Project Wide Advisory Committee members earlier this week reluctantly agreed to pay $38,000 for the additional air compressor. However, members expressed uneasiness at the additional need for the brand-new facility.

The Brownwood Woodshop is open to members only
The Brownwood Woodshop is open to members only.

Community Development District 7 Supervisor Steve Lapp, serving as CDD 7’s alternative PWAC representative at Monday’s meeting, cast the lone vote against the $38,000 expenditure for the wood shop. He said that PWAC caved in and approved the money for the purchase.

“In the end, they got out their rubber stamps,” Lapp said.

The Brownwood Woodshop is a sister facility to the wood shop on Rolling Acres Road and operated by The Villages Woodworking Club. Its members are the only ones who can use the two facilities. The club has 1,300 members with nearly 300 residents on a waiting list.

Residents have long complained that the The Villages Woodworking Club runs the operation with an iron fist. They contend the two facilities amount to a “private club” with Villagers who want to join kept for years languishing on a waiting list while long-time club members enjoy top-line privileges and equipment paid for by residents who cannot use it. The two facilities are funded with amenity dollars.

“Everybody’s paying for it, but not everybody gets to use it,” said CDD 7 Supervisor Daryl Klinko.

He was critical of a recent video produced by The Villages marketing department touting the high-end equipment enjoyed by the woodworking club.

“It made it sound like the greatest thing ever. It showed off the expensive equipment. But it didn’t explain that it’s nearly impossible to get in there,” Klinko said.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Unnecessary information in news articles

A Village of Citrus Grove resident, in a Letter to the Editor, is critical of Villages-News.com’s reporting of “unnecessary information” in news articles.

Improvements for Morse Boulevard north of County Road 466

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Orange Blossom Gardens resident has a suggestion for improving safety on Morse Boulevard north of County Road 466.

Villagers could settle their differences with cage fights at the square

A Village of Lynnhaven resident offers an idea in which Villagers could settle their differences with cage fights at the square. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Beware of Medicare ads

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Sanibel resident warns fellow Villagers to beware of the numerous Medicare ads on television.

Minor League Baseball team in The Villages

A Village of Polo Ridge resident joins in with the author of a previous Letter to the Editor about bringing Minor League Baseball to The Villages.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos