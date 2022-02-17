Homeless man arrested at former country club site in The Villages

A homeless man was arrested at the site of a former country club in The Villages.

Sumter County sheriff’s deputies were alerted at about 3 a.m. Wednesday to a report of a suspicious person at the site of the former Hacienda Hills Country Club on Morse Boulevard. When a deputy arrived on the scene, he found 44-year-old James Jordan King.

The deputy discovered the Augusta, Ga. native was wanted in connection with a July trespassing incident at UF Health-The Villages Hospital. King had been transported by ambulance July 6 to the hospital. He was medically cleared, but refused to leave the hospital. An order of trespass was entered, but King said he wasn’t leaving and deputies would have to take him “to jail,” the report said. However, he was “unable to be booked into jail due to medical complications.”

King was arrested Wednesday on a charge of trespassing. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and the state of Georgia has put a hold on his custody.